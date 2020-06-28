All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 303 Everdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
303 Everdale Rd
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

303 Everdale Rd

303 Everdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

303 Everdale Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available on 10/1. Rare find 4 bedroom huge house in Fairfield plus an additional finished bonus room - over 1,700sqf finished space. The house is recently renovated with new HVAC, new carpet, new paint, new fence in the backyard. Huge kitchen with pantry. Hardwood floor in family room. This home features the Master on Main with it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms with a large walk-in closet/bonus room that can be used as kid's playroom or study room. There is also a full bath with double sinks. Hurry, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Everdale Rd have any available units?
303 Everdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 303 Everdale Rd have?
Some of 303 Everdale Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Everdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
303 Everdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Everdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 303 Everdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 303 Everdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 303 Everdale Rd offers parking.
Does 303 Everdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Everdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Everdale Rd have a pool?
No, 303 Everdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 303 Everdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 303 Everdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Everdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Everdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Everdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Everdale Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University