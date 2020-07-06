All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

231 Turnbridge Circle

231 Turnbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

231 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location short golf cart ride to shop & dining. This three bedroom features master on main, great office space and open floor plan. Bonus room upstairs with full bathroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have any available units?
231 Turnbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 231 Turnbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
231 Turnbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Turnbridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Turnbridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle offer parking?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Turnbridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Turnbridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

