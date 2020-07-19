All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 202 Van Ness.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
202 Van Ness
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Van Ness

202 Van Ness · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

202 Van Ness, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom John Weiland home is conveniently located within walking to school, nearby shopping & dining. Great backyard for entertaining and relaxing, rocking chair porch & generous space throughout. Available move in date 9-17.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Van Ness have any available units?
202 Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 202 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
202 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 202 Van Ness offer parking?
No, 202 Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 202 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 202 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 202 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 202 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Van Ness does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Van Ness have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Van Ness does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University