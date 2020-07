Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Great condo in the heart of PTC! Walk to the neighborhood pool, city tennis courts, The Bridge community center, restaurants, and shopping. Downstairs features a spacious combination family room and dining area, kitchen, laundry/pantry area, and half bath. Upstairs has large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and vanity area, full bath accessible from hall and from master bedroom, second bedroom and storage closet. Please schedule showings through ShowingTime. Thanks!