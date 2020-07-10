All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Seven Oaks

103 Seven Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

103 Seven Oaks, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 4 bedroom rental with formal living, dining and family room with fireplace. spacious screened porch. nice kitchen and breakfast room with vinyl plank flooring. 2 car garage and shed. cul de sac lot. golf cart paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Seven Oaks have any available units?
103 Seven Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 103 Seven Oaks have?
Some of 103 Seven Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Seven Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
103 Seven Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Seven Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 103 Seven Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 103 Seven Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 103 Seven Oaks offers parking.
Does 103 Seven Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Seven Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Seven Oaks have a pool?
No, 103 Seven Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 103 Seven Oaks have accessible units?
No, 103 Seven Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Seven Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Seven Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Seven Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Seven Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

