lovely 4 bedroom rental with formal living, dining and family room with fireplace. spacious screened porch. nice kitchen and breakfast room with vinyl plank flooring. 2 car garage and shed. cul de sac lot. golf cart paths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Seven Oaks have any available units?
103 Seven Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 103 Seven Oaks have?
Some of 103 Seven Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Seven Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
103 Seven Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.