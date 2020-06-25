All apartments in Peachtree City
103 Centennial Drive
103 Centennial Drive

103 Centennial Dr · No Longer Available
Location

103 Centennial Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury 3 story Home with custom hardwood throughout main floor. Generous open kitchen with granite island opens to family room & dinning. 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home has owners retreat on second story connecting to a relaxing porch. Spacious deck for entertaining connects to carriage house.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Centennial Drive have any available units?
103 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 103 Centennial Drive have?
Some of 103 Centennial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Centennial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Centennial Drive offer parking?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Centennial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Centennial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
