656 Davis Mill Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

656 Davis Mill Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



AVAILABILITY: Ready now!!



Enter this home through a covered porch into the living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a dining room with access to the rear wood deck, kitchen with wood cabinets, Granite counters, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, & range hood. There is a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Home has two spare bedrooms with wood floors, full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination, master bedroom with wood floors and ceiling fan,and master bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. The basement has a finished bonus room and access to the 2-car garage with auto openers.



Directions: Hwy 278/Jimmy Campbell Pkwy East t right on GA-61S/Nathan Deal Blvd, left on GA-120 Conn/Hiram Suidie Rd, then right on Davis Mill Rd. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Sam D. Panter

Middle: J.A. Dobbins

High: Hiram



Built 1992 Approx. 1,144 s/f