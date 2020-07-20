All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:36 AM

656 Davis Mill Dr

656 Davis Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

656 Davis Mill Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
656 Davis Mill Drive, Dallas, GA 30157
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

AVAILABILITY: Ready now!!

Enter this home through a covered porch into the living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a dining room with access to the rear wood deck, kitchen with wood cabinets, Granite counters, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, & range hood. There is a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Home has two spare bedrooms with wood floors, full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination, master bedroom with wood floors and ceiling fan,and master bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. The basement has a finished bonus room and access to the 2-car garage with auto openers.

Directions: Hwy 278/Jimmy Campbell Pkwy East t right on GA-61S/Nathan Deal Blvd, left on GA-120 Conn/Hiram Suidie Rd, then right on Davis Mill Rd. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Sam D. Panter
Middle: J.A. Dobbins
High: Hiram

Built 1992 Approx. 1,144 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have any available units?
656 Davis Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 656 Davis Mill Dr have?
Some of 656 Davis Mill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Davis Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
656 Davis Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Davis Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 656 Davis Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 656 Davis Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Davis Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 656 Davis Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 656 Davis Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Davis Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Davis Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Davis Mill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
