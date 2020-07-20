656 Davis Mill Dr

Amenities
656 Davis Mill Drive, Dallas, GA 30157
**NO PETS**
HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.
AVAILABILITY: Ready now!!
Enter this home through a covered porch into the living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a dining room with access to the rear wood deck, kitchen with wood cabinets, Granite counters, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, & range hood. There is a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Home has two spare bedrooms with wood floors, full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination, master bedroom with wood floors and ceiling fan,and master bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. The basement has a finished bonus room and access to the 2-car garage with auto openers.
Directions: Hwy 278/Jimmy Campbell Pkwy East t right on GA-61S/Nathan Deal Blvd, left on GA-120 Conn/Hiram Suidie Rd, then right on Davis Mill Rd. Home is on the right.
Elementary: Sam D. Panter
Middle: J.A. Dobbins
High: Hiram
Built 1992 Approx. 1,144 s/f