475 Indian Trail Drive

Super Beautiful Two Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home! 2 Bonus Rooms Downstairs! - This Super Beautiful Two-story, 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home has TONS of features throughout! Large living room with big bay windows & a cozy floor to ceiling stone fireplace; Formal dining room with hard wood floors and updated light fixture; kitchen with tons of great storage & all appliances included, island, Breakfast nook in front of bright window; Large master bedroom with on-suite bath & walk-in closet; Two additional spacious bedrooms; Covered back porch and lower deck PERFECT for entertaining; Two-car garage AND MORE!

This beauty is situated on a gorgeous wooded lot in the well-established Indian Trail subdivision!



No Pets Allowed



