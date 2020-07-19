All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
475 Indian Trail Drive
475 Indian Trail Drive

475 Indian Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

475 Indian Trail Drive, Paulding County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Super Beautiful Two Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home! 2 Bonus Rooms Downstairs! - This Super Beautiful Two-story, 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home has TONS of features throughout! Large living room with big bay windows & a cozy floor to ceiling stone fireplace; Formal dining room with hard wood floors and updated light fixture; kitchen with tons of great storage & all appliances included, island, Breakfast nook in front of bright window; Large master bedroom with on-suite bath & walk-in closet; Two additional spacious bedrooms; Covered back porch and lower deck PERFECT for entertaining; Two-car garage AND MORE!
This beauty is situated on a gorgeous wooded lot in the well-established Indian Trail subdivision!

DONT DELAY: CALL or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2378835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have any available units?
475 Indian Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 475 Indian Trail Drive have?
Some of 475 Indian Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Indian Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
475 Indian Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Indian Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 475 Indian Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Indian Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Indian Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
