314 Boulder Run
Last updated July 14 2020

314 Boulder Run

314 Boulder Run · (770) 895-5673
Location

314 Boulder Run, Paulding County, GA 30141

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite. Washer and dryer to remin, living room with a fireplace, nice size master bedroom and spa-like bathroom. Outside you will find a fenced in yard with 2 gates, leveled private large yard, and a covered patio. This home can remain fully furnished with 3 new bedroom sets, tvs, couches, bar stools, new pot set, new dish set, and more for only $100 extra on the rental amount. Schedule your showing today!! This could be your fully furnished home to rent or items can be removed. This property is located in an HOA community that includes a soccer field, pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Boulder Run have any available units?
314 Boulder Run has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Boulder Run have?
Some of 314 Boulder Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Boulder Run currently offering any rent specials?
314 Boulder Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Boulder Run pet-friendly?
No, 314 Boulder Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 314 Boulder Run offer parking?
Yes, 314 Boulder Run offers parking.
Does 314 Boulder Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Boulder Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Boulder Run have a pool?
Yes, 314 Boulder Run has a pool.
Does 314 Boulder Run have accessible units?
No, 314 Boulder Run does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Boulder Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Boulder Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Boulder Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Boulder Run does not have units with air conditioning.
