314 Boulder Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite. Washer and dryer to remin, living room with a fireplace, nice size master bedroom and spa-like bathroom. Outside you will find a fenced in yard with 2 gates, leveled private large yard, and a covered patio. This home can remain fully furnished with 3 new bedroom sets, tvs, couches, bar stools, new pot set, new dish set, and more for only $100 extra on the rental amount. Schedule your showing today!! This could be your fully furnished home to rent or items can be removed. This property is located in an HOA community that includes a soccer field, pool and playground.