28 Loxley Court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Lovely updated split foyer home with light filled vaulted fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counters, and energy efficient appliances. Grand master retreat with luxury bath. Finished basement great for home theater, recreation room, or home office.



This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com



Application fee $40 per adult



Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details



Apply online at www.msrenewal.com

