All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 28 Loxley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
28 Loxley Court
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:08 PM

28 Loxley Court

28 Loxley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28 Loxley Court, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lovely updated split foyer home with light filled vaulted fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counters, and energy efficient appliances. Grand master retreat with luxury bath. Finished basement great for home theater, recreation room, or home office.

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com

Application fee $40 per adult

Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details

Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Loxley Court have any available units?
28 Loxley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 28 Loxley Court have?
Some of 28 Loxley Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Loxley Court currently offering any rent specials?
28 Loxley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Loxley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Loxley Court is pet friendly.
Does 28 Loxley Court offer parking?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not offer parking.
Does 28 Loxley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Loxley Court have a pool?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not have a pool.
Does 28 Loxley Court have accessible units?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Loxley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Loxley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Loxley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College