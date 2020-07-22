28 Loxley Court

Amenities
Lovely updated split foyer home with light filled vaulted fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counters, and energy efficient appliances. Grand master retreat with luxury bath. Finished basement great for home theater, recreation room, or home office.
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com
Application fee $40 per adult
Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details
Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
