All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 25 Mcevers Branch Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
25 Mcevers Branch Ln
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

25 Mcevers Branch Ln

25 Mcevers Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25 Mcevers Branch Lane, Paulding County, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This DEAL of a home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the desirable Bentwater swim, tennis, and golf community. On a sunny day this home receives plenty of natural light!
Guest bedroom on the main with a full bathroom. Eat in Kitchen. Formal living room and dinning room, Family room with fireplace. Three bedrooms upstairs. Sits on a full basement. Stainless steel appliances. This is a must see!!
The private deck has soothing views of the wooded nature trails and your very own water feature with sitting area! Large master bedroom has tray ceilings with walk in closet.

Full unfinished basement is ready for your storage or workshop!

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have any available units?
25 Mcevers Branch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have?
Some of 25 Mcevers Branch Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Mcevers Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25 Mcevers Branch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Mcevers Branch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln offer parking?
No, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln does not offer parking.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have a pool?
Yes, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln has a pool.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have accessible units?
No, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Mcevers Branch Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Mcevers Branch Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College