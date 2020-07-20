242 Ann Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brimming with character, this radiant ranch home is turnkey ready for move in today! The flooring throughout the entire home is either ceramic tile or wood laminate, providing you with an easy-to-clean environment that stays nice and cool in summertime heat. Perfect for growing families, one of the bedrooms features a built-in cubby storage, great for de-cluttering and organizing toys. The contemporary kitchen comes totally upgraded with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and a beautiful custom tiled backsplash, ready to fill the home with the delicious aromas of your favorite recipes. Convenient bonus room is a great flex space for game room, storage, or even an extra bedroom! Homes like this do not last long, so schedule your exclusive home tour today!