Paulding County, GA
242 Ann Trail
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:56 PM

242 Ann Trail

242 Ann Trail · No Longer Available
Location

242 Ann Trail, Paulding County, GA 30127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brimming with character, this radiant ranch home is turnkey ready for move in today! The flooring throughout the entire home is either ceramic tile or wood laminate, providing you with an easy-to-clean environment that stays nice and cool in summertime heat. Perfect for growing families, one of the bedrooms features a built-in cubby storage, great for de-cluttering and organizing toys. The contemporary kitchen comes totally upgraded with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and a beautiful custom tiled backsplash, ready to fill the home with the delicious aromas of your favorite recipes. Convenient bonus room is a great flex space for game room, storage, or even an extra bedroom! Homes like this do not last long, so schedule your exclusive home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Ann Trail have any available units?
242 Ann Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 242 Ann Trail have?
Some of 242 Ann Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Ann Trail currently offering any rent specials?
242 Ann Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Ann Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Ann Trail is pet friendly.
Does 242 Ann Trail offer parking?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not offer parking.
Does 242 Ann Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Ann Trail have a pool?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not have a pool.
Does 242 Ann Trail have accessible units?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Ann Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Ann Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Ann Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
