205 Rebel Ridge

Sentinel Walk Subdivision in Paulding County!



Large property on flat and level ~ 1/2 acre lot.



This property has 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level. Lower level has a large bonus room and 1 BR/1 BA suite.



Laundry on lower level.



Granite countertops in kitchen and baths and upgraded flooring throughout!



Large covered back porch with open deck with access from Kitchen and Master Bedroom!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.