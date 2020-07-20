Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:53 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Rebel Ridge
205 Rebel Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Rebel Ridge, Paulding County, GA 30132
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sentinel Walk Subdivision in Paulding County!
Large property on flat and level ~ 1/2 acre lot.
This property has 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level. Lower level has a large bonus room and 1 BR/1 BA suite.
Laundry on lower level.
Granite countertops in kitchen and baths and upgraded flooring throughout!
Large covered back porch with open deck with access from Kitchen and Master Bedroom!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have any available units?
205 Rebel Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paulding County, GA
.
What amenities does 205 Rebel Ridge have?
Some of 205 Rebel Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Rebel Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
205 Rebel Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Rebel Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Rebel Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge offer parking?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have a pool?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have accessible units?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Rebel Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Rebel Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
