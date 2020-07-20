All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 2:02 PM

182 Shefield Place

182 Stratford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

182 Stratford Dr, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Updated cape cod style home that features a wrap around porch, ideal for rocking chairs. Inside, you will find a spacious great room that offers a wood burning fireplace and awesome updated kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, which is ideally located on the main level, comes with a spa inspired bathroom. You will alos find a bonus room located on the main level. For added appeal, a finished basement can be used for a home theater, recreation room, or home office. In addition to all this, the home sits on a lot with lovely, wooded views that you will be able to enjoy year round. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Shefield Place have any available units?
182 Shefield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 182 Shefield Place have?
Some of 182 Shefield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Shefield Place currently offering any rent specials?
182 Shefield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Shefield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Shefield Place is pet friendly.
Does 182 Shefield Place offer parking?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not offer parking.
Does 182 Shefield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Shefield Place have a pool?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not have a pool.
Does 182 Shefield Place have accessible units?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Shefield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Shefield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Shefield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
