18 Ashtin Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This is a gorgeous home with grand two-story foyer. Updated gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Trey ceilings in the Master Bedroom and spa style bath with separate garden tub and walk in shower. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details