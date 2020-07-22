All apartments in Paulding County
18 Ashtin Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Ashtin Way

18 Ashtin Way · No Longer Available
Location

18 Ashtin Way, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a gorgeous home with grand two-story foyer. Updated gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Trey ceilings in the Master Bedroom and spa style bath with separate garden tub and walk in shower. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Ashtin Way have any available units?
18 Ashtin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 18 Ashtin Way have?
Some of 18 Ashtin Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Ashtin Way currently offering any rent specials?
18 Ashtin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Ashtin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way is pet friendly.
Does 18 Ashtin Way offer parking?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way offers parking.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have a pool?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have a pool.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have accessible units?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
