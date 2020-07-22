This is a gorgeous home with grand two-story foyer. Updated gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Trey ceilings in the Master Bedroom and spa style bath with separate garden tub and walk in shower. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Ashtin Way have any available units?
18 Ashtin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 18 Ashtin Way have?
Some of 18 Ashtin Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Ashtin Way currently offering any rent specials?
18 Ashtin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Ashtin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way is pet friendly.
Does 18 Ashtin Way offer parking?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way offers parking.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have a pool?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have a pool.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have accessible units?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Ashtin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Ashtin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Ashtin Way does not have units with air conditioning.