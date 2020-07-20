3405 Westchester Ridge Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2.5 bedroom with loft!

For lease by owner. N Druid Hills Rd and Briarcliff. 12 mo lease, available July 1 with some flexibility. 20ft vaulted ceilings and loaded with amenities.



*Unit includes: Washer/dryer, Large walk in closets, 2 parking spots (one covered), 80" projector with audio, Patio and furnished if needed

*Community includes: Pool, Tennis court, fitness center, Club room and business center, lots of green space, Gated

- Close proximity to hwy 85, Buckead, VaHi, Emory, CHOA, Midtown

- For showing, call 214-797-3204