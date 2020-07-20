All apartments in North Druid Hills
3405 Westchester Ridge Ne

3405 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2.5 bedroom with loft!
For lease by owner. N Druid Hills Rd and Briarcliff. 12 mo lease, available July 1 with some flexibility. 20ft vaulted ceilings and loaded with amenities.

*Unit includes: Washer/dryer, Large walk in closets, 2 parking spots (one covered), 80" projector with audio, Patio and furnished if needed
*Community includes: Pool, Tennis court, fitness center, Club room and business center, lots of green space, Gated
- Close proximity to hwy 85, Buckead, VaHi, Emory, CHOA, Midtown
- For showing, call 214-797-3204

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have any available units?
3405 Westchester Ridge Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have?
Some of 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Westchester Ridge Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne offers parking.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne has a pool.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have accessible units?
No, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3405 Westchester Ridge Ne has units with air conditioning.
