North Druid Hills, GA
2915 Gabi Lane NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2915 Gabi Lane NE

2915 Gabi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Gabi Lane, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Elegant and spacious 5BR/5B home in Sagamore/Lakeside school district. Grand 2-story foyer opens to separate LR/DR. This "perfect for entertaining" open plan features large eat-in kitchen that overlooks generous Family Room w/ fireplace. Cook's Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, built-in stainless appliances, huge island and granite countertops. Large vaulted Master Suite with walk-in closet. Master Bath w/ separate tub/shower. Daylight basement w/ den/bonus room w/ wet bar plus rooms for home office/gym.Tons of storage. New HVAC. Close to Emory, CDC, Decatur, Brookhaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have any available units?
2915 Gabi Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have?
Some of 2915 Gabi Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Gabi Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Gabi Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Gabi Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Gabi Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Gabi Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 Gabi Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have a pool?
No, 2915 Gabi Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2915 Gabi Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Gabi Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Gabi Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2915 Gabi Lane NE has units with air conditioning.
