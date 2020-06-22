2915 Gabi Lane NE

Amenities
Elegant and spacious 5BR/5B home in Sagamore/Lakeside school district. Grand 2-story foyer opens to separate LR/DR. This "perfect for entertaining" open plan features large eat-in kitchen that overlooks generous Family Room w/ fireplace. Cook's Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, built-in stainless appliances, huge island and granite countertops. Large vaulted Master Suite with walk-in closet. Master Bath w/ separate tub/shower. Daylight basement w/ den/bonus room w/ wet bar plus rooms for home office/gym.Tons of storage. New HVAC. Close to Emory, CDC, Decatur, Brookhaven.