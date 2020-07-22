2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR / 2Ba 2000ft2 available now cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof house laundry in bldg off-street parking Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath house in a secured gated property with cameras and security system. Walk in closet, built in bookshelves, hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. An oasis in the city with a private back yard close to Emory, shopping, and I-85. Sit on the private patio and enjoy the serenity. Also has a raised garden you can plant your own organic veggies. Please call Henry at 404-310-3315 for more information.



(RLNE5170763)