Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast

2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR / 2Ba 2000ft2 available now cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof house laundry in bldg off-street parking Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath house in a secured gated property with cameras and security system. Walk in closet, built in bookshelves, hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. An oasis in the city with a private back yard close to Emory, shopping, and I-85. Sit on the private patio and enjoy the serenity. Also has a raised garden you can plant your own organic veggies. Please call Henry at 404-310-3315 for more information.

(RLNE5170763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have any available units?
2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have?
Some of 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2789 North Druid Hills Road Northeast has units with air conditioning.
