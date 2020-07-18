2206 Westchester Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

(Property 20) Fantastic location just off N. Druid Hills Rd. with easy access to I-85. Beautiful gated community offers every amenity you can imagine: resort style pool, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse, theater room, business center, even a car wash area. Just repainted fresh neutral colors. Condo comes with: hardwood floors, washer/dryer, private balcony, and great closets. Available mid July.Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call for 24 hour recorded message.