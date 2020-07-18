All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:18 AM

2206 Westchester Ridge

2206 Westchester Ridge Northeast · (770) 641-8090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2206 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
(Property 20) Fantastic location just off N. Druid Hills Rd. with easy access to I-85. Beautiful gated community offers every amenity you can imagine: resort style pool, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse, theater room, business center, even a car wash area. Just repainted fresh neutral colors. Condo comes with: hardwood floors, washer/dryer, private balcony, and great closets. Available mid July.Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call for 24 hour recorded message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
2206 Westchester Ridge has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2206 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 2206 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 Westchester Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
No, 2206 Westchester Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2206 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2206 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
