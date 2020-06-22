All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1800 Clairmont Lk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1800 Clairmont Lk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Clairmont Lk

1800 Clairmont Lake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1800 Clairmont Lake, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
RARE Opportunity For Rental! Another Great Opportunity To Live At Wonderful Clairmont Place! This Is The Coveted 1BR Floor Plan With Sunroom That Overlooks The Beautiful Courtyard. Decatur's Premier Active Senior Community Offers Total Peace-Of-Mind With Monthly Rental Rate That Includes: Delicious Meals, All Utilities, Light Housekeeping, Laundry Services, Free Transportation To Local Stores/Appts + An Abundance Of Daily Activities/Classes/Lectures On/Off Site. Wonderful Opportunity Here! Rent To Own Also Available - Please Inquire. NOTE: Rental Amount Includes HOA Benefits For *1 Person* Add'l Upcharge Needed For 2 Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have any available units?
1800 Clairmont Lk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1800 Clairmont Lk have?
Some of 1800 Clairmont Lk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Clairmont Lk currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Clairmont Lk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Clairmont Lk pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Clairmont Lk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk offer parking?
No, 1800 Clairmont Lk does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Clairmont Lk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Clairmont Lk has a pool.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have accessible units?
No, 1800 Clairmont Lk does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Clairmont Lk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Clairmont Lk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Clairmont Lk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College