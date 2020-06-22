1800 Clairmont Lk

Amenities

RARE Opportunity For Rental! Another Great Opportunity To Live At Wonderful Clairmont Place! This Is The Coveted 1BR Floor Plan With Sunroom That Overlooks The Beautiful Courtyard. Decatur's Premier Active Senior Community Offers Total Peace-Of-Mind With Monthly Rental Rate That Includes: Delicious Meals, All Utilities, Light Housekeeping, Laundry Services, Free Transportation To Local Stores/Appts + An Abundance Of Daily Activities/Classes/Lectures On/Off Site. Wonderful Opportunity Here! Rent To Own Also Available - Please Inquire. NOTE: Rental Amount Includes HOA Benefits For *1 Person* Add'l Upcharge Needed For 2 Tenants.