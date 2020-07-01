All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1792 Stephanie Trail NE
1792 Stephanie Trail NE

1792 Stephanie Trail · No Longer Available
North Druid Hills
Merry Hills
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1792 Stephanie Trail, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning, modern 4 b/3.5 b townhome in gated community with complete home security system. Like new construction! Gorgeous chef's kitchen w/ white quartz counter tops & Carerra marble backsplash, 42" cabinets & GE Profile SS appliances! High end fixtures, cabinet hardware, wrought iron railings and bright white trim throughout. Spacious family room w/ built-ins and fireplace perfect for relaxing! Finished basement with built-in mudroom and 2 car garage. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Easy access to downtown ATL, Emory University, highways 85/400 & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have any available units?
1792 Stephanie Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have?
Some of 1792 Stephanie Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 Stephanie Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
1792 Stephanie Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 Stephanie Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE offers parking.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have a pool?
No, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1792 Stephanie Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1792 Stephanie Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.

