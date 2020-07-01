1792 Stephanie Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Stunning, modern 4 b/3.5 b townhome in gated community with complete home security system. Like new construction! Gorgeous chef's kitchen w/ white quartz counter tops & Carerra marble backsplash, 42" cabinets & GE Profile SS appliances! High end fixtures, cabinet hardware, wrought iron railings and bright white trim throughout. Spacious family room w/ built-ins and fireplace perfect for relaxing! Finished basement with built-in mudroom and 2 car garage. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Easy access to downtown ATL, Emory University, highways 85/400 & More!