Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1760 Alec Place

1760 Alex Place · (470) 288-3732
Location

1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides. Stone countertops, stainless, top of the line appliances, and gleaming hardwoods throughout main level. Convenient, mini office built into kitchen area. Lower level has drive-under 2 car garage, and a guest suite equpped with a mini fridge, microwave, and full bath. Unit is completely furnished, including washer and dryer. Master suite has California Closet, and oversized shower and double vanities. Come make this beautiful home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Alec Place have any available units?
1760 Alec Place has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1760 Alec Place have?
Some of 1760 Alec Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Alec Place currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Alec Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Alec Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Alec Place is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Alec Place offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Alec Place does offer parking.
Does 1760 Alec Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Alec Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Alec Place have a pool?
Yes, 1760 Alec Place has a pool.
Does 1760 Alec Place have accessible units?
No, 1760 Alec Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Alec Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Alec Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Alec Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Alec Place does not have units with air conditioning.
