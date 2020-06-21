1760 Alec Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool guest suite

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest suite

Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides. Stone countertops, stainless, top of the line appliances, and gleaming hardwoods throughout main level. Convenient, mini office built into kitchen area. Lower level has drive-under 2 car garage, and a guest suite equpped with a mini fridge, microwave, and full bath. Unit is completely furnished, including washer and dryer. Master suite has California Closet, and oversized shower and double vanities. Come make this beautiful home yours today!