All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1708 Mason Mill Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1708 Mason Mill Road NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

1708 Mason Mill Road NE

1708 Mason Mill Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1708 Mason Mill Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Mason Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Your own private retreat in the city on almost 2 acres!! Walk to Emory/CDC and nearby parks. Custom contemporary solar passive home, Separate Living Room, fireplace, large entry foyer & curved brick wall ( goes up to upper level)upon entering, enclosed sun porch ,2 small decks. Open Dining Room, hardwood floors, and plenty of light through the windows. There is an eat in kitchen open & bright, granite counters, island with gas cooktop, tile back splash, wall of windows w/ nat light, stainless appliances, built in desk, laundry closet, full washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have any available units?
1708 Mason Mill Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have?
Some of 1708 Mason Mill Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Mason Mill Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Mason Mill Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Mason Mill Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE offer parking?
No, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have a pool?
No, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Mason Mill Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Mason Mill Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College