1708 Mason Mill Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Your own private retreat in the city on almost 2 acres!! Walk to Emory/CDC and nearby parks. Custom contemporary solar passive home, Separate Living Room, fireplace, large entry foyer & curved brick wall ( goes up to upper level)upon entering, enclosed sun porch ,2 small decks. Open Dining Room, hardwood floors, and plenty of light through the windows. There is an eat in kitchen open & bright, granite counters, island with gas cooktop, tile back splash, wall of windows w/ nat light, stainless appliances, built in desk, laundry closet, full washer & dryer.