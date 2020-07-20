1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Amenities

Three bedroom/two full bath townhouse (1,176 sf) with a community pool, located just minutes away from Emory and CDC. Quiet, safe and convenient community. Walk to shopping center, restaurants and Emory shuttle bus/public transportation. Recently renovated, hardwood floors in every room, new granite counters in kitchen, stainless appliances, closet in each bedroom, private patio. Two bathrooms are upstairs (with tube) and downstairs (with shower). Partly furnished living room, spacious master bedroom and second bedroom with a third bedroom or office. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop, Microwave, Washer/dryer combo, Central AC. Two parking spaces. Great for couple and a family of 3. Shared rental can be negotiated. Rental price: $1,890.