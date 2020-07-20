All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne

1689 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Woodland Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1689 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30306
Woodland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom/two full bath townhouse (1,176 sf) with a community pool, located just minutes away from Emory and CDC. Quiet, safe and convenient community. Walk to shopping center, restaurants and Emory shuttle bus/public transportation. Recently renovated, hardwood floors in every room, new granite counters in kitchen, stainless appliances, closet in each bedroom, private patio. Two bathrooms are upstairs (with tube) and downstairs (with shower). Partly furnished living room, spacious master bedroom and second bedroom with a third bedroom or office. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop, Microwave, Washer/dryer combo, Central AC. Two parking spaces. Great for couple and a family of 3. Shared rental can be negotiated. Rental price: $1,890.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have any available units?
1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have?
Some of 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1689 Briarcliff Rd Ne has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with GymsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College