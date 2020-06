Amenities

Great 2BR, 2BA End Unit, Top Floor condo near Emory & CDC. Spacious & open floor plan with wood floors in living rm, kitchen & hallway. Kitchen complete with sleek granite & backsplash, crisp, white cabinetry, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Master bedroom is large with expansive walk-in closet, private bath & access to the balcony with gorgeous treelined views! Full bath in hallway with access from the secondary bedroom. Located on the Emory bus route.