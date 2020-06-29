1385 Holly Lane, NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath near Toco Hills! - Look no further! Located in the heart of the beloved Toco Hills area, this well maintained Ranch style home is a short commute to Emory, CDC, Lenox, new Childrens Hospital and the VA with quick access to 85/284/400. Home features a large kitchen with newer appliances and plenty of space for an eat-in table/desk area. Hardwood floors throughout. Large low maintenance backyard. Showings by appointment only. Professionally managed and maintained. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Minimum 18 month lease required at this price. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963



