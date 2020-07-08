1376 Woodland Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3580fa03c ---- Immaculate ranch style home in fantastic location near Lavista and Cheshire Bridge roads. This home features 3 bedrooms, two of which are hardwood - master is carpeted, a living room, large kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded appliances, separate dining room, front porch, and a huge deck overlooking the private and fenced backyard. U shaped driveway will easily accomodate 6 cars.This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Avail the beginning of August! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/f3580fa03c