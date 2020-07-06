All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1300 Winfair Lane NE
1300 Winfair Lane NE

1300 Winfair Ln NE · No Longer Available
North Druid Hills
Lavista Park
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1300 Winfair Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Lavista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home to this 3-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with FOUR walk in closets and spa like bath. Covered patio with outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. Large U/F basement provides ample storage. 2-car garage and driveway parking both provide plenty of room for guests. Convenient to Midtown, Emory, CDC and I-85, this location provides it all! $40 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant. Credit report and Income verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have any available units?
1300 Winfair Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have?
Some of 1300 Winfair Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Winfair Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Winfair Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Winfair Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Winfair Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Winfair Lane NE offers parking.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Winfair Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1300 Winfair Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1300 Winfair Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Winfair Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Winfair Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Winfair Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

