1300 Winfair Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Welcome Home to this 3-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with FOUR walk in closets and spa like bath. Covered patio with outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. Large U/F basement provides ample storage. 2-car garage and driveway parking both provide plenty of room for guests. Convenient to Midtown, Emory, CDC and I-85, this location provides it all! $40 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant. Credit report and Income verification required.