1261 Kingsley Circle NE

Duplex in Lavista Park. Side tile screened porch entry, large living/dining room combination with walk-in closet and 2 piece crown molding. Retro kitchen with beige metal cabinets, formica tops, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and French door to back parking pad and garage. 1 bedroom with 3 windows, fan/light, and hardwood floors. Bath with nicely tiled surround and linen closet. 1 car drive-under garage with great storage area/workshop. Additional off-street parking space and on-street parking. Washer/dryer included and located in garage. Close to Emory, CDC and I85.