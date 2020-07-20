All apartments in North Druid Hills
1166 Shepherds Lane NE

1166 Shepherds Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Shepherds Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
1166 Shepherds Lane NE Available 08/07/19 Beautiful Ranch Home With A Large Fenced Lot in Atlanta! - Beautifully located updated and upgraded Ranch with large fenced pet friendly lot and crawl space you can walk around in with workbench area. Fenced lot contains a storage shed, garden boxes and picnic area plus many mature shade trees. Huge deck overlooks backyard and is accessed from office or master bedroom. Home features vaulted ceilings and lots of ceiling fans. In town location convenient to everything in Atlanta. Emory and CDC just a hop, skip and a jump! This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available beginning of August! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/a985da50f6

(RLNE4201540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have any available units?
1166 Shepherds Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have?
Some of 1166 Shepherds Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Shepherds Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Shepherds Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Shepherds Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE offer parking?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Shepherds Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Shepherds Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
