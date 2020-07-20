Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1166 Shepherds Lane NE Available 08/07/19 Beautiful Ranch Home With A Large Fenced Lot in Atlanta! - Beautifully located updated and upgraded Ranch with large fenced pet friendly lot and crawl space you can walk around in with workbench area. Fenced lot contains a storage shed, garden boxes and picnic area plus many mature shade trees. Huge deck overlooks backyard and is accessed from office or master bedroom. Home features vaulted ceilings and lots of ceiling fans. In town location convenient to everything in Atlanta. Emory and CDC just a hop, skip and a jump! This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available beginning of August! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/a985da50f6



(RLNE4201540)