1120 Westchester Ridge NE

Amenities
(Property #11) Stunning Ground Level Condo in Sought After Community. Features Custom Kitchen w/Loft Gray Soft Close Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Flrng, White Quartz Counter Tops, Glass Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Custom Lighting, Hrdwd Flring, Custom Bath w/Glass Tile Walls & Custom Design Spa Shower, Crown Mldng, Huge Walk-in Closet, Private Patio w/addtl storage. Gated Comm, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Park, Theater, on-site Mgmt, Close to Emory, CDC, Restaurants & Shopping. Home is in the main bldg w/all amenities & Covered Prking. Absolutely Stunning! Washer/Dryer included.