North Druid Hills, GA
1120 Westchester Ridge NE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1120 Westchester Ridge NE

1120 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
(Property #11) Stunning Ground Level Condo in Sought After Community. Features Custom Kitchen w/Loft Gray Soft Close Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Flrng, White Quartz Counter Tops, Glass Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Custom Lighting, Hrdwd Flring, Custom Bath w/Glass Tile Walls & Custom Design Spa Shower, Crown Mldng, Huge Walk-in Closet, Private Patio w/addtl storage. Gated Comm, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Park, Theater, on-site Mgmt, Close to Emory, CDC, Restaurants & Shopping. Home is in the main bldg w/all amenities & Covered Prking. Absolutely Stunning! Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have any available units?
1120 Westchester Ridge NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have?
Some of 1120 Westchester Ridge NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Westchester Ridge NE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Westchester Ridge NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Westchester Ridge NE pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE offer parking?
No, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE has a pool.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have accessible units?
No, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Westchester Ridge NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Westchester Ridge NE does not have units with air conditioning.

