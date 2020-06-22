All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1090 Mcconnell Drive

1090 Mcconnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Mcconnell Drive, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
You will love the privacy this home affords in its Intown location! This wooded, verdant property is convenient to Emory, the CDC, the VA Hospital, I-85, I-285, parks, restaurants & shopping. The hub of the home, the kitchen, opens gracefully to the family, dining & living rooms. A slate-floored entry foyer and sun room, full bed & bath + office complete the main floor. Walk upstairs to a sizable bonus space w/full bath, the master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en suite bathroom, 2 addl bedrooms + full bath. Enjoy the tranquil, backyard water feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have any available units?
1090 Mcconnell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have?
Some of 1090 Mcconnell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Mcconnell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Mcconnell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Mcconnell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Mcconnell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Mcconnell Drive does offer parking.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Mcconnell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have a pool?
No, 1090 Mcconnell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1090 Mcconnell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Mcconnell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Mcconnell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Mcconnell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
