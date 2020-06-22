1090 Mcconnell Drive

Amenities
You will love the privacy this home affords in its Intown location! This wooded, verdant property is convenient to Emory, the CDC, the VA Hospital, I-85, I-285, parks, restaurants & shopping. The hub of the home, the kitchen, opens gracefully to the family, dining & living rooms. A slate-floored entry foyer and sun room, full bed & bath + office complete the main floor. Walk upstairs to a sizable bonus space w/full bath, the master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en suite bathroom, 2 addl bedrooms + full bath. Enjoy the tranquil, backyard water feature.