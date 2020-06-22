1090 Mcconnell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

You will love the privacy this home affords in its Intown location! This wooded, verdant property is convenient to Emory, the CDC, the VA Hospital, I-85, I-285, parks, restaurants & shopping. The hub of the home, the kitchen, opens gracefully to the family, dining & living rooms. A slate-floored entry foyer and sun room, full bed & bath + office complete the main floor. Walk upstairs to a sizable bonus space w/full bath, the master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en suite bathroom, 2 addl bedrooms + full bath. Enjoy the tranquil, backyard water feature.