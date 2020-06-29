All apartments in North Decatur
834 Heritage Square

834 Heritage Square · No Longer Available
Location

834 Heritage Square, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This charming town home is located in Clairmont Heights close to Emory U., VA Hospital, & City of Decatur and includes stainless appliances, newer HVAC system, private patio, large master with walk-in closet, hardwoods on main level, & is surrounded by greenspace. A close walking distance to Emory's East Campus, this home is just a short distance to Ira B. Melton Park, Medlock Park, and its vast connected walking trails/nature preserve. Newly re-districted for Fernbank Elementary, monthly rent includes water/sewer, trash pick-up, and use of pool in the summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Heritage Square have any available units?
834 Heritage Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 834 Heritage Square have?
Some of 834 Heritage Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Heritage Square currently offering any rent specials?
834 Heritage Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Heritage Square pet-friendly?
No, 834 Heritage Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 834 Heritage Square offer parking?
No, 834 Heritage Square does not offer parking.
Does 834 Heritage Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Heritage Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Heritage Square have a pool?
Yes, 834 Heritage Square has a pool.
Does 834 Heritage Square have accessible units?
No, 834 Heritage Square does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Heritage Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Heritage Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Heritage Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Heritage Square has units with air conditioning.
