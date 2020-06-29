834 Heritage Square

Amenities

This charming town home is located in Clairmont Heights close to Emory U., VA Hospital, & City of Decatur and includes stainless appliances, newer HVAC system, private patio, large master with walk-in closet, hardwoods on main level, & is surrounded by greenspace. A close walking distance to Emory's East Campus, this home is just a short distance to Ira B. Melton Park, Medlock Park, and its vast connected walking trails/nature preserve. Newly re-districted for Fernbank Elementary, monthly rent includes water/sewer, trash pick-up, and use of pool in the summer months.