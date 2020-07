Amenities

Updated 2BR/@BA home in University Heights - This wonderful 2BR/2BA home is located in the established University Heights neighborhood. Property includes: hardwood floors throughout, separate living & dining room, master bath, walk in closet, eat in kitchen, W/D connections, carport, large fenced in yard. Located across the street from the International Community School and close to parks/shopping/eateries.



