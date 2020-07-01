572 Emory Oaks Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Ground Floor Condo Near Emory, CDC & Decatur - This a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo. It has wood floors throughout, a decorative (non-operational) fireplace and built-ins in the family room and dining area off kitchen. All fixed kitchen appliances remain - washer, dryer and fridge remain as courtesy items. There is a covered porch off the master and the property is conveniently located providing easy access to Emory, CDC and downtown Decatur's restaurants and shops. Owner will consider a pet. There is one assigned parking spot plus guest parking. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4234051)