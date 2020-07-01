All apartments in North Decatur
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
572 Emory Oaks Way
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

572 Emory Oaks Way

572 Emory Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Location

572 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Ground Floor Condo Near Emory, CDC & Decatur - This a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo. It has wood floors throughout, a decorative (non-operational) fireplace and built-ins in the family room and dining area off kitchen. All fixed kitchen appliances remain - washer, dryer and fridge remain as courtesy items. There is a covered porch off the master and the property is conveniently located providing easy access to Emory, CDC and downtown Decatur's restaurants and shops. Owner will consider a pet. There is one assigned parking spot plus guest parking. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4234051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
572 Emory Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 572 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 572 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
572 Emory Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Emory Oaks Way is pet friendly.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 572 Emory Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 Emory Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 572 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 572 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.

