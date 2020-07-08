All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Bridlewood Circle

430 Bridlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

430 Bridlewood Circle, North Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the best of both worlds in Decatur. This charming bungalow is located on a large lot with private backyard yet is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment areas of Decatur. The home is easy commuting distance to Emory University and DeKalb Medical Center.

The living/dining room opens onto a kitchen updated with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a tiled sun room that can be used as an office, playroom or casual dining area. Double doors lead to a two-level deck and fenced, shady and low-maintenance yard.

The home features two bedrooms each with generous closet space (a closet and an armoire in one room and two closets in the other). The bathroom combines vintage tile with marble floors and has a tub/shower.

The bedrooms and living/dining area have beautiful oak floors.

There is a covered carport for one car and an adjacent parking pad.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have any available units?
430 Bridlewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 430 Bridlewood Circle have?
Some of 430 Bridlewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Bridlewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
430 Bridlewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Bridlewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Bridlewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 430 Bridlewood Circle offers parking.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Bridlewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have a pool?
No, 430 Bridlewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 430 Bridlewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Bridlewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Bridlewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Bridlewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

