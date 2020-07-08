430 Bridlewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the best of both worlds in Decatur. This charming bungalow is located on a large lot with private backyard yet is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment areas of Decatur. The home is easy commuting distance to Emory University and DeKalb Medical Center.



The living/dining room opens onto a kitchen updated with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a tiled sun room that can be used as an office, playroom or casual dining area. Double doors lead to a two-level deck and fenced, shady and low-maintenance yard.



The home features two bedrooms each with generous closet space (a closet and an armoire in one room and two closets in the other). The bathroom combines vintage tile with marble floors and has a tub/shower.



The bedrooms and living/dining area have beautiful oak floors.



There is a covered carport for one car and an adjacent parking pad.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

