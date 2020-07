Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

N DeKalb-Emory-CDC-Walk to schools, theaters & shopping. Great living space, pretty hardwoods, wooden walled den opens w/French doors to lovely screened porch w/vaulted ceiling with fan, then to deck & private fenced yard. Storage in basement & attic. Flex parking. All new doors, hardwoods, lighting, some plumbing and appliances. Pet's negotiable. Pet Deposit $600 with $350 of that non-refundable. HOUSE IS NOT VACANT. Please call Susan to see. Available after May 15th for move-in.