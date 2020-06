Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic home in a great neighborhood! Large Corner lot in desirable Oak Grove school district. Completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Spacious home with living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, light & bright eat-in kitchen with desk area, separate laundry room/mud room, and lovely sunroom with access to patio. Full basement provides more living area with built-ins, wet bar, and unfinished space for storage.