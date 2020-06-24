All apartments in North Decatur
Location

2519 Wilson Woods Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous 6/4.5 home is beautifully furnished. Front features four bedrooms, two with ensuites, 2 car garage, stunning kitchen w/ stainless steel Samsung appliances and Quartz countertops. Back has private entrance with impressive kitchen, 10' ceilings; 2/1. All brand new appliances. Can be one home or two homes for the price of one. Fenced in backyard. Lovely patio for relaxing and grilling out. Mother-in-Law Suite, Nanny Suite, Roommates, Endless Options! Close to major highways, universities, hospitals & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have any available units?
2519 Wilson Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have?
Some of 2519 Wilson Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Wilson Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Wilson Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Wilson Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Wilson Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 Wilson Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
