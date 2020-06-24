2519 Wilson Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous 6/4.5 home is beautifully furnished. Front features four bedrooms, two with ensuites, 2 car garage, stunning kitchen w/ stainless steel Samsung appliances and Quartz countertops. Back has private entrance with impressive kitchen, 10' ceilings; 2/1. All brand new appliances. Can be one home or two homes for the price of one. Fenced in backyard. Lovely patio for relaxing and grilling out. Mother-in-Law Suite, Nanny Suite, Roommates, Endless Options! Close to major highways, universities, hospitals & shopping.