All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2449 Fernleaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2449 Fernleaf Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2449 Fernleaf Lane

2449 Fernleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2449 Fernleaf Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Introducing 2449 Fernleaf Lane. Amazing Three Bedroom home in Decatur! Great location to shopping, parks, and trails.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have any available units?
2449 Fernleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2449 Fernleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Fernleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Fernleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Fernleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 Fernleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2449 Fernleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College