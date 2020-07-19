Amenities

parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Introducing 2449 Fernleaf Lane. Amazing Three Bedroom home in Decatur! Great location to shopping, parks, and trails.



Application Requirements:



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**