2331 Vistamont Drive

2331 Vistamont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Vistamont Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Brick Ranch in University Heights - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - Work in Progress: Interior painting, some updated lighting & cleaning. This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom brick ranch in University Heights. There is family room/den addition, hardwood floors and a good sized, private, fenced back yard. The property location provides easy access to Emory, CDC & downtown Decatur. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404-634-7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4572094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have any available units?
2331 Vistamont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2331 Vistamont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Vistamont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Vistamont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Vistamont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive offer parking?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have a pool?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 Vistamont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 Vistamont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
