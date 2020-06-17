All apartments in North Decatur
2024 Attell Way

2024 Attell Way · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Attell Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious almost new luxury townhome in wonderful Decatur community. Fantastic location near Emory/CDC, VA Hospital, Downtown Decatur, close to parks and green space. Comfortable three level living with three private balconies to enjoy the outdoors. Open concept floorplan with large dining, family, kitchen and breakfast. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite counter and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite with luxurious bath. Terrace level has private bedroom suite that makes for great guest quarters or home office.
1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Attell Way have any available units?
2024 Attell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2024 Attell Way have?
Some of 2024 Attell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Attell Way currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Attell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Attell Way pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Attell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2024 Attell Way offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Attell Way offers parking.
Does 2024 Attell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Attell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Attell Way have a pool?
No, 2024 Attell Way does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Attell Way have accessible units?
No, 2024 Attell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Attell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Attell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Attell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Attell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
