2024 Attell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious almost new luxury townhome in wonderful Decatur community. Fantastic location near Emory/CDC, VA Hospital, Downtown Decatur, close to parks and green space. Comfortable three level living with three private balconies to enjoy the outdoors. Open concept floorplan with large dining, family, kitchen and breakfast. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite counter and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite with luxurious bath. Terrace level has private bedroom suite that makes for great guest quarters or home office.

1 year lease minimum.