Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

1951 Golden Gate Lane

1951 Golden Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Golden Gate Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new, 1 year old luxury townhome. Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light and a gourmet Kitchen w/Gathering room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Well appointed two additional bedrooms and full bath on top floor as well. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. Great location, with easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have any available units?
1951 Golden Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have?
Some of 1951 Golden Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Golden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Golden Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Golden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Golden Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Golden Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 Golden Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 1951 Golden Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1951 Golden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 Golden Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Golden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 Golden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
