1951 Golden Gate Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new, 1 year old luxury townhome. Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light and a gourmet Kitchen w/Gathering room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Well appointed two additional bedrooms and full bath on top floor as well. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. Great location, with easy access to freeways.