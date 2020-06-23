1940 Discovery Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Brand new luxury townhome. Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light. Huge Silestone Island in Gourmet Kitchen w/Keeping room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. .Parkside offers a suburban feel in a great location, with easy access to freeways, Emory, CDC, VA, Parks, trails, community pool, club house, all within walking distance.