Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

1940 Discovery Park Lane

1940 Discovery Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Discovery Park Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand new luxury townhome. Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light. Huge Silestone Island in Gourmet Kitchen w/Keeping room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. .Parkside offers a suburban feel in a great location, with easy access to freeways, Emory, CDC, VA, Parks, trails, community pool, club house, all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have any available units?
1940 Discovery Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have?
Some of 1940 Discovery Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Discovery Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Discovery Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Discovery Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Discovery Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Discovery Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Discovery Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Discovery Park Lane has a pool.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 Discovery Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Discovery Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Discovery Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Discovery Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
