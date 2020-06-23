1940 Discovery Park Lane

Amenities
Brand new luxury townhome. Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light. Huge Silestone Island in Gourmet Kitchen w/Keeping room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. .Parkside offers a suburban feel in a great location, with easy access to freeways, Emory, CDC, VA, Parks, trails, community pool, club house, all within walking distance.