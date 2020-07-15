All apartments in North Decatur
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1923 Morrison Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

1923 Morrison Dr

1923 Morrison Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Morrison Dr, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6121871 to view more pictures of this property. The Mews at North Decatur is conveniently located within minutes from downtown Decatur, VA, CDC, Emory Hospital, and walk to Emory University shuttle bus station and shopping. It is with ample outdoor living spaces! Free-flowing great rooms, contemporary finishes, grey cabinets to the ceiling, quarts island counter top, top-of-the-line Kitchen Aid appliance package, sun room extension with deck extended off the kitchen and owner's suite for outdoor enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Morrison Dr have any available units?
1923 Morrison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 1923 Morrison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Morrison Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Morrison Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Morrison Dr offers parking.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr have a pool?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr have accessible units?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Morrison Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Morrison Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
