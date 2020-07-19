5335 Twin Creeks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in!,Norcross area,convenient to commute to downtown Atlanta& other cities.House 4 bdrm & 2.5 bath,excellent condition.New upgraded lighting fixtures.Formal living & dining rm,2 story family rm w.entertainment center & marble fireplace.Kitchen granite counter top w. island,breakfast area view to family rm,walking pantry.Upstair master suite w. trey ceiling,separate garden tub & shower,double vanity.Other bedrms w. hall bath.Level,private,extra storage & new fence back yard.Owner is GA License Real Estates Agent.Application fee is $55-$75.HOA fee $300/year.