All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 5335 Twin Creeks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
5335 Twin Creeks Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

5335 Twin Creeks Drive

5335 Twin Creeks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5335 Twin Creeks Dr, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in!,Norcross area,convenient to commute to downtown Atlanta& other cities.House 4 bdrm & 2.5 bath,excellent condition.New upgraded lighting fixtures.Formal living & dining rm,2 story family rm w.entertainment center & marble fireplace.Kitchen granite counter top w. island,breakfast area view to family rm,walking pantry.Upstair master suite w. trey ceiling,separate garden tub & shower,double vanity.Other bedrms w. hall bath.Level,private,extra storage & new fence back yard.Owner is GA License Real Estates Agent.Application fee is $55-$75.HOA fee $300/year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have any available units?
5335 Twin Creeks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have?
Some of 5335 Twin Creeks Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Twin Creeks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Twin Creeks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Twin Creeks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive offers parking.
Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have a pool?
No, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Twin Creeks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 Twin Creeks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolsNorcross Dog Friendly Apartments
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College