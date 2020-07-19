5335 Twin Creeks Drive

Amenities
Ready to move in!,Norcross area,convenient to commute to downtown Atlanta& other cities.House 4 bdrm & 2.5 bath,excellent condition.New upgraded lighting fixtures.Formal living & dining rm,2 story family rm w.entertainment center & marble fireplace.Kitchen granite counter top w. island,breakfast area view to family rm,walking pantry.Upstair master suite w. trey ceiling,separate garden tub & shower,double vanity.Other bedrms w. hall bath.Level,private,extra storage & new fence back yard.Owner is GA License Real Estates Agent.Application fee is $55-$75.HOA fee $300/year.