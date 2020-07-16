All apartments in Newton County
Find more places like 30 Michelle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton County, GA
/
30 Michelle Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

30 Michelle Way

30 Michelle Way · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Michelle Way have any available units?
30 Michelle Way has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
30 Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 30 Michelle Way offer parking?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not offer parking.
Does 30 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 30 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Michelle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30 Michelle Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lake
431 Kirkland Rd
Covington, GA 30016
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St
Porterdale, GA 30014

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GACovington, GAConyers, GALocust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAJackson, GARedan, GA
Loganville, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAGrayson, GALilburn, GATucker, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAClarkston, GAPanthersville, GAGriffin, GAScottdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity