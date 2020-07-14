All apartments in Porterdale
Find more places like Porterdale Mill Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Porterdale, GA
/
Porterdale Mill Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Porterdale Mill Lofts

2100 Main St · (770) 763-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA 30014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1070 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Unit 1066 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1473 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 1074 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Porterdale Mill Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
A creative alternative to Newton County’s many “cookie cutter” apartment complexes, the Porterdale Mill Lofts are an adaptive new use of the Textile Mill and Cotton Warehouse facilities built over a century ago in Porterdale Georgia. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, these buildings have been meticulously restored in compliance with the historic renovation standards of the Department of the Interior.

With 154 all-new loft-style apartment units, two spaces for restaurants and several retail spaces, the Porterdale Mill Lofts represent a new lifestyle for those who want more than just an apartment to live in – those who desire a unique community to enjoy life in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit is 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have any available units?
Porterdale Mill Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Porterdale Mill Lofts have?
Some of Porterdale Mill Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Porterdale Mill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Porterdale Mill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Porterdale Mill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts offers parking.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Porterdale Mill Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts has a pool.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts has accessible units.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Porterdale Mill Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Porterdale Mill Lofts has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Porterdale Mill Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMilledgeville, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity