w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

A creative alternative to Newton County’s many “cookie cutter” apartment complexes, the Porterdale Mill Lofts are an adaptive new use of the Textile Mill and Cotton Warehouse facilities built over a century ago in Porterdale Georgia. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, these buildings have been meticulously restored in compliance with the historic renovation standards of the Department of the Interior.



With 154 all-new loft-style apartment units, two spaces for restaurants and several retail spaces, the Porterdale Mill Lofts represent a new lifestyle for those who want more than just an apartment to live in – those who desire a unique community to enjoy life in.