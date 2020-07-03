All apartments in Newnan
96 High Point Drive North
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

96 High Point Drive North

96 High Point North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

96 High Point North Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome rental opportunity in SummerGrove. Split bedroom ranch plan on corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on main floor ... bonus + bath is 4th bedroom. Hardwood and laminate flooring on main level. Rear, alley entry, 2 ar garage. Fenced side/back yard. Patii with retractable Sunsetter awning. Kitchen has range with convection oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Great location close to park, playground, lazy river pool. Lawn care and pest control included. Small dog ok - sorry, cats not permitted. Owner is realtor licensed in State of Georgia. Application fee is $50 per person over age 18, non-refundable. !!!Home available now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 High Point Drive North have any available units?
96 High Point Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 96 High Point Drive North have?
Some of 96 High Point Drive North's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 High Point Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
96 High Point Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 High Point Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 High Point Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 96 High Point Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 96 High Point Drive North offers parking.
Does 96 High Point Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 High Point Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 High Point Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 96 High Point Drive North has a pool.
Does 96 High Point Drive North have accessible units?
No, 96 High Point Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 96 High Point Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 High Point Drive North has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 High Point Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 High Point Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

