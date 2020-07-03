96 High Point Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Awesome rental opportunity in SummerGrove. Split bedroom ranch plan on corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on main floor ... bonus + bath is 4th bedroom. Hardwood and laminate flooring on main level. Rear, alley entry, 2 ar garage. Fenced side/back yard. Patii with retractable Sunsetter awning. Kitchen has range with convection oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Great location close to park, playground, lazy river pool. Lawn care and pest control included. Small dog ok - sorry, cats not permitted. Owner is realtor licensed in State of Georgia. Application fee is $50 per person over age 18, non-refundable. !!!Home available now!!!