9 Greenville

YOU"RE GONNA LOVE LIVING IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NEWNAN - ONLY HALF A BLOCK FROM COURT HOUSE! THIS LOFT APT IN PREMIER BUILDING LOCATED IN PRIME DOWNTOWN NEWNAN Shopping AREA. THIS HIGH QUALITY RETAIL / HISTORIC PRESERVATION 2003 AWARD WINNER BY NEWNAN COWETA HISTORICAL SOCIETY HAS A DRAMATIC LOFT STYLE FLOOR PLAN WITH 12FT CEILINGS AND HEART PINE FLOORS. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT WITH A FULL KITCHEN AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING SHOPS ON GREENVILLE STREET. ENJOY YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE FROM GREENVILLE STREET TO APPROXIMATELY 2200 SQ FT ABOVE SOUTHERN HERITAGE CO.. YOU WILL WANT TO TOUR THIS PROPERTY AND CONSIDER IN-TOWN LIVING.